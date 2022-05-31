Feds indict 3 for large-scale meth conspiracy in southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal grand jury indicted three people for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri.

Law enforcement officers seized approximately 29 pounds of methamphetamine. Brian E. Hall, 44, of Aurora, Mo., and Jacqueline Aldrete Bojorquez, 28, and Jeffrey L. Hughley, 37, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a six-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. Today’s indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed on May 2.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Hall’s residence on April 28, 2022, as part of an ongoing methamphetamine investigation. Officers seized seven pounds of methamphetamine, a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol, approximately $57,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia used for the packaging and sale of methamphetamine.

When Bojorquez and Hughley arrived at Hall’s residence later that night, they were taken into custody as well. Officers searched their vehicle and found approximately 22 pounds of methamphetamine in the trunk and a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol in the floorboard of the front passenger seat.

Today’s indictment charges Hall, Bojorquez, and Hughley with participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Barry County and elsewhere from Jan. 1 to April 28, 2022.

In addition to the drug-trafficking conspiracy, Hall is charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bojorquez and Hughley are charged together with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon. It was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team, the Barry County, Mo., Sheriff’s Office, and the Stone County, Mo., Sheriff’s Office.

Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

