Doniphan middle schooler eliminated in preliminaries for National Spelling Bee

Heartland Votes
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland middle schooler was eliminated in the preliminaries for the National Spelling Bee.

Mya Maijala was eliminated on the word “excrescential.” She spelled “jasmone” correctly and answered the word definition for “hermetically” correctly.

She traveled to Washington, D.C. to compete after winning a regional spelling bee.

We talked to her on Friday, May 27 before her trip.

A middle school student from Doniphan, Mo. is heading to Washington D.C. to compete in the National Spelling Bee.

She said spelling isn’t just something she does for a grade, it’s also something she enjoys.

“It’s never been a hobby or anything, but I guess just knowing how to spell stuff, it just kind of helps you with anything that you’re doing,” she said.

Maijala said she mastered more than 3,000 words for the Three Rivers Regional Spelling Bee, but she had to practice twice as hard for the championship.

“We didn’t know there was gonna be more than just spelling,” she said. “They told us there was gonna be definition questions too, so I’ve been trying to memorize those a little bit better.”

Mother and coach Jessica Maijala said she’s been helping her daughter study and master as many words as she can.

“She’s been studying here and there she’s got a lot of other activities that she’s a part of, but definitely the last several weeks we have amped it up quite a bit, and every chance we get we’ve been working on preparing her for this,” Jessica Maijala said.

Mya’s mom said despite the challenges her daughter faced to make it to this point, she has faith her daughter will come out on top.

“This is her last year in eighth grade and she’s finally getting her shot,” she said.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee begins June 1.

