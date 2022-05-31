Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Crash involving up to 6 motorcycles blocking 1 lane of I-24 westbound in Lyon Co.

The estimated duration is 4 hours.
The estimated duration is 4 hours.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash involving up to six motorcycles is blocking one lane of Interstate 24 westbound near the 51 mile marker.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, early reports indicate a truck loaded with manure spilled part of a load. A group of motorcyclists hit the slick spot created by the spill and crashed.

As of 1 p.m., one lane was open at the site.

Due to the spill along about a half-mile of the westbound driving lane, all traffic is moved to the left-hand or passing lane.

According to KYTC, the EPA is responding to provide direction on cleaning up the spill.

The estimated duration is 4 hours, or approximately 5 p.m.

According to KYTC, a detour is being set up via the KY 139 Princeton-Cadiz Exit 56 Interchange to KY 93 North to return to I-24 via the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton Exit 45 Interchange.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
A Farmington man died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon, May 29.
Farmington man dies in motorcycle crash
The two red dots on the map show where two separate earthquakes shook early Tuesday morning,...
2 earthquakes recorded early Tuesday morning
A man died in a motorcycle crash on Route O Sunday afternoon, May 29.
Man dies in motorcycle crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.
According to the parks department, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the...
Possible alligator sighting in pond at western Ky. park

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Teen injured in crash involving train
Teen injured in crash involving train
When they arrived on scene, Calloway County deputies found at least three people injured and...
2 airlifted, 1 taken by ambulance to hospitals after Calloway Co. crash
A Park Hills man died in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning, May 29.
Park Hills man dies in motorcycle crash