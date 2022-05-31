City of Cape Girardeau shares driving tour of ‘Gone Girl’ filming locations in honor of book anniversary

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In honor of the 10-year anniversary of the book’s release, the city of Cape Girardeau reshared Visit Cape’s driving tour of filming locations for the movie “Gone Girl.”

You can click here for the tour or see it below.

The tour features Riverfront Park, The Bar, the courthouse gazebo and more.

They noted there are a few changes since 2013 when the movie was shot in Cape Girardeau.

Filming took place at about 30 locations for around six weeks.

