Chief calls second fire at house ‘odd’

CHESTER, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters responded to two separate fires at a home in Chester within a few hours.

Crews were first called to the home on the 3000 block of State Street at 5:40 p.m. on Monday, May 30.

Fire Chief Marty Bert said he arrived immediately after the call, because he lives nearby, and saw flames and smoke coming out the front door of the home.

No one was at home and no one was injured.

Chief Bert said the homeowner left the home nearly 30 minutes before crews were called out.

The State Fire Marshal was called into investigate a cause.

The Fire Marshal told Bert that the fire started in the center of the home, near the kitchen, and was deemed accidental, but under remained investigation.

Half of the home had smoke and water damage, but Bert said the structure appeared to be sound.

Crews cleared the scene around 9 p.m., but were called back out a second time, at 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames and burned to the ground.

Chief Bert is not calling the second fire suspicious, but says it is “odd” because the home burned so quickly under a watchful eye. A police patrol car went by the home every 30 minutes to make sure everything was okay.

The State Fire Marshal is coming back to the home on Tuesday. Bert said it is to review the second fire.

Crews from Ellis Grove and Steeleville Fire Departments assisted Chester firefighters at the scene. Firefighters from Perryville, Missouri manned the Chester Fire Station.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.