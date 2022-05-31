Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Chief calls second fire at house ‘odd’

Firefighters responded to two separate fires at a home in Chester within a few hours.
Firefighters responded to two separate fires at a home in Chester within a few hours.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters responded to two separate fires at a home in Chester within a few hours.

Crews were first called to the home on the 3000 block of State Street at 5:40 p.m. on Monday, May 30.

Fire Chief Marty Bert said he arrived immediately after the call, because he lives nearby, and saw flames and smoke coming out the front door of the home.

No one was at home and no one was injured.

Chief Bert said the homeowner left the home nearly 30 minutes before crews were called out.

The State Fire Marshal was called into investigate a cause.

The Fire Marshal told Bert that the fire started in the center of the home, near the kitchen, and was deemed accidental, but under remained investigation.

Half of the home had smoke and water damage, but Bert said the structure appeared to be sound.

Crews cleared the scene around 9 p.m., but were called back out a second time, at 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames and burned to the ground.

Chief Bert is not calling the second fire suspicious, but says it is “odd” because the home burned so quickly under a watchful eye. A police patrol car went by the home every 30 minutes to make sure everything was okay.

The State Fire Marshal is coming back to the home on Tuesday. Bert said it is to review the second fire.

Crews from Ellis Grove and Steeleville Fire Departments assisted Chester firefighters at the scene. Firefighters from Perryville, Missouri manned the Chester Fire Station.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
A Farmington man died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon, May 29.
Farmington man dies in motorcycle crash
The two red dots on the map show where two separate earthquakes shook early Tuesday morning,...
2 earthquakes recorded early Tuesday morning
A man died in a motorcycle crash on Route O Sunday afternoon, May 29.
Man dies in motorcycle crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.
According to the parks department, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the...
Possible alligator sighting in pond at western Ky. park

Latest News

A semi hauling cattle crashed and shut down KY 93 North overnight.
Cattle truck crash shut down KY 93 North in Lyon Co. overnight
Deputies say a 24-foot, Haul Rite, tri-toon boat trailer that was parked in a boat trailer...
Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating trailer stolen from campground
Every Friday in June and July, except for July 1, there will be live music in Legion Park.
Music in the Park Summer Concert Series returns to Sikeston
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects