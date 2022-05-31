Cattle truck crash shut down KY 93 North in Lyon Co. overnight

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A semi hauling cattle crashed and shut down KY 93 North overnight.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, they assisted Kentucky State Police and other first responders at the scene of a crash involving a commercial vehicle on KY 93 North, about 3 miles north of Kuttawa, around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, May 30.

Deputies say the driver of a cattle-hauling semi lost control of the vehicle before overturning on its side.

The driver was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for “non-life-threatening injuries.”

The sheriff’s office reported the semi was hauling 95 head of cattle at the time of the incident.

The road was shut down until nearly 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Kuttawa Fire Department, Kentucky Department of Highways, Riley Livestock and Stinnett’s Wrecker Service assisted KSP at the scene.

