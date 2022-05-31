Carbondale man indicted for criminal sexual assault

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was indicted by a grand jury for two counts of criminal sexual assault.

According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Kevin D. Mack, 45, was indicted from an incident that happened in Carbondale on January 8, 2020.

The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.

Mack is currently in custody at the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $100,000.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on June 3.

If convicted, he could be sentenced from four to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

