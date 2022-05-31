Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Carbondale man indicted for criminal sexual assault

Kevin Mack is scheduled to be arraigned on June 3.
Kevin Mack is scheduled to be arraigned on June 3.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was indicted by a grand jury for two counts of criminal sexual assault.

According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Kevin D. Mack, 45, was indicted from an incident that happened in Carbondale on January 8, 2020.

The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.

Mack is currently in custody at the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $100,000.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on June 3.

If convicted, he could be sentenced from four to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two red dots on the map show where two separate earthquakes shook early Tuesday morning,...
2 earthquakes recorded early Tuesday morning
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
A Farmington man died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon, May 29.
Farmington man dies in motorcycle crash
According to court documents, the Missouri State Highway Patrol received information regarding...
Southeast Mo. pharmacy owner accused of setting up hidden camera in bathroom
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the incident happened on County Road 324 at 8 a.m. on...
16-year-old seriously injured in tractor-locomotive crash

Latest News

According to the Paducah Police Department, 53-year-old Michael Glasper turned himself in on...
Paducah man turns himself in for shots fired incident
Mya Maijala was eliminated in the preliminaries for the National Spelling Bee on the word...
Doniphan middle schooler eliminated in preliminaries for National Spelling Bee
Police say the incident was caught on camera.
Brookport man accused of stealing from donation jar
The city wants feedback on two possible locations for a community dock.
Survey: City of Cape Girardeau wants feedback on community dock at river