Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Brookport man accused of stealing from donation jar

Police say the incident was caught on camera.
Police say the incident was caught on camera.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A Brookport man is accused of stealing money from a donation jar at a Metropolis gas station.

Willis E. Scott, 60, was charged with theft.

According to Metropolis police, they responded to the Speedy Mart on E. 12th Street where employees told them a man stole $5 out of the donation container on the front counter for Project HOPE.

Police say the incident was caught on camera.

They found Scott at an apartment complex and arrested him.

Scott posted bond and was released.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
A Farmington man died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon, May 29.
Farmington man dies in motorcycle crash
The two red dots on the map show where two separate earthquakes shook early Tuesday morning,...
2 earthquakes recorded early Tuesday morning
A man died in a motorcycle crash on Route O Sunday afternoon, May 29.
Man dies in motorcycle crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.
According to the parks department, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the...
Possible alligator sighting in pond at western Ky. park

Latest News

The city wants feedback on two possible locations for a community dock.
Survey: City of Cape Girardeau wants feedback on community dock at river
The estimated duration is 4 hours.
Crash involving up to 6 motorcycles blocking 1 lane of I-24 westbound in Lyon Co.
According to court documents, the Missouri State Highway Patrol received information regarding...
Southeast Mo. pharmacy owner accused of setting up hidden camera in bathroom
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects