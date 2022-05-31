Brookport man accused of stealing from donation jar

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A Brookport man is accused of stealing money from a donation jar at a Metropolis gas station.

Willis E. Scott, 60, was charged with theft.

According to Metropolis police, they responded to the Speedy Mart on E. 12th Street where employees told them a man stole $5 out of the donation container on the front counter for Project HOPE.

Police say the incident was caught on camera.

They found Scott at an apartment complex and arrested him.

Scott posted bond and was released.

