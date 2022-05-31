Heartland Votes
Arson suspected in two Clarksville house fires on Friday morning

Fire crews work to put out two house fires in Clarksville.
Fire crews work to put out two house fires in Clarksville.(CFR)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Fire Rescue crews were called to separate house fires, believed to be related, early Friday morning.

The first fire was reported just before 4 a.m. on Friday at a house on Brevard Road. Then, another house fire came in just after 4 a.m. on Lafayette Road. Both homes were unoccupied at the time of each fire.

Clarksville Police assisted in blocking traffic in the area to allow fire crews to extinguish the flames. Lafayette Road was completely shut down between Cherry Tree Drive and Cunningham Lane for several hours.

Home catches fire in Clarksville.
Home catches fire in Clarksville.(CFR)

Clarksville Police said Craig Barbour Jr. was found on Sunday in Pensacola, Florida, and is in custody of police where he will undergo mental evaluation.

Police are asking anyone with video footage from these locations should call 931-648-0656.

