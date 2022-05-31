Heartland Votes
Another Very Warm Day Ahead

A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Mostly clear skies Tuesday morning with very mild temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Anticipate another mostly sunny day in the forecast with slightly warmer temperatures reaching the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. Southerly winds will be a bit lighter but can still gust between 20-25mph at times. A few puffy cumulous clouds may develop this afternoon as temperatures heat up quickly today.

Calm and clear weather conditions tonight with another mild evening in the low 70s heading into Wednesday morning. There will be a storm complex trying to make it into the Heartland during the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday. This will likely fall apart before it enters our regions, but a few isolated showers or storms are possible. Wednesday afternoon, as energy arrives and a cold front moves in, we could see developing stronger storms. Gusty winds and hail would be the primary threats.

Slightly cooler air by the end of the week into the upcoming weekend.

-Lisa

