2 earthquakes recorded early Tuesday morning

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two earthquakes recorded early Tuesday morning, May 31 shook in the same locations in northwestern Tennessee.

According to the USGS, the first quake was recorded at 3 a.m. It registered at a magnitude 2.4. The epicenter was 8 miles northwest of Newbern, Tenn.

As of 4 a.m., there was only one report of this quake being felt. This was by someone in Dyersburg.

The second quake, a magnitude 3.1, was recorded 40 minutes later, at 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Its epicenter was just 7.8 miles northwest of Newbern.

According to the USGS, at there have been at least 49 reports of the quake being felt, as of 4:15 a.m. Most of the reports were from Newbern and Dyersburg, but there were a few from the Bootheel.

