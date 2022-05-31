Heartland Votes
2 earthquakes recorded early Tuesday morning

The two red dots on the map show where two separate earthquakes shook early Tuesday morning, May 31 in Dyers County, Tennessee.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two earthquakes recorded early Tuesday morning, May 31 shook in the same locations in northwestern Tennessee.

According to the USGS, the first quake was recorded at 3 a.m. It registered at a magnitude 2.4. The epicenter was 8 miles northwest of Newbern, Tenn.

As of 4 a.m., there was only one report of this quake being felt. This was by someone in Dyersburg.

The second quake, a magnitude 3.1, was recorded 40 minutes later, at 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Its epicenter was just 7.8 miles northwest of Newbern.

According to the USGS, at there have been at least 49 reports of the quake being felt, as of 4:15 a.m. Most of the reports were from Newbern and Dyersburg, but there were a few from the Bootheel.

To report feeling the second earthquake or for more information from the USGS, click here.

