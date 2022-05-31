Heartland Votes
16-year-old seriously injured in tractor-locomotive crash

By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 16-year-old was injured in a crash involving a tractor and a locomotive three miles north of Portageville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the incident happened on County Road 324 at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The juvenile was driving a 2007 John Deere 8330 and failed to yield as it drove into the path of a GE Electric Locomotive.

The 16-year-old driver of the tractor was seriously injured, and the tractor was totaled.

They were taken to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.

