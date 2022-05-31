MSHP: 11 people died in crashes, 1 drowning in Mo. over Memorial Day weekend

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol releases its preliminary report for deadly crashes and boating incidents over the Memorial Day weekend.

Between 6 p.m. Friday, May 27 and 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 30, the highway patrol said 11 people died in traffic crashes and one person drowned. There were no boating deaths.

The traffic statistics include:

Crashes - 304

Injuries - 115

Deaths - 9

DWI - 121

Drug Arrests - 79

Boating statistics include:

Crashes - 19

Injuries - 13

Boating deaths - 0

Drowning - 1

BWI - 6

Drug Arrests - 0

The one drowning was in McDonald County on the Elk River, about one-half mile south of Ginger Blue, on Sunday, May 29. According to the highway patrol, Matthew D. Frazier, 40, of Neosho, Mo., drowned after he entered the Elk River to retrieve a boat paddle and was swept downstream.

Overcome by exhaustion, they said Frazier drowned.

McDonald County Assistant Coroner Johnathan Fletcher pronounced Frazier deceased.

The highway patrol said Frazier was not wearing a life jacket.

Troopers investigated nine of the 11 crash deaths.

Four deaths occurred in the Troop C, Weldon Spring, MO, area; two deaths occurred in the Troop D, Springfield, MO, area; and one death occurred in each of the Troop A, Lee’s Summit, MO, Troop E, Poplar Bluff, MO, and Troop I, Rolla, MO, areas. The Aurora/Marionville and Florissant police departments each investigated one traffic death.

Three of the deadly crashes involved motorcycles in the Heartland.

Joshua J. Tripp, 26, of Park Hills, died in a motorcycle crash in St. Francois County on Missouri Route O west of Hillsboro Road.

Corey A. McCoy, 35, of Farmington, died in a motorcycle crash in Iron County on Missouri Highway N northwest of Ironton.

Bruce A. Dunlop, 72, of St. Louis, died in a motorcycle crash in Ste. Genevieve County on Missouri Route O north of Missouri Highway 32.

During the 2021 counting period, the highway patrol investigated 258 traffic crashes, including 84 injuries and four of the 10 deaths.

Also, over the 2021 Memorial Day holiday, highway patrol marine operations troopers investigated 12 boating crashes, including one death and three injuries.

Troopers made 57 driving while intoxicated arrests and eight boating while intoxicated arrests.

One person drowned over the 2021 Memorial Day holiday.

