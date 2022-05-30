World’s fastest supercomputer sits in East Tennessee

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States has regained the number one spot in the supercomputer race, with a room-sized machine sitting right here in East Tennessee.

The Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory owns the Frontier supercomputer. On Monday, it earned the top ranking as the world’s fastest on the 59th edition of the TOP500 list, showcasing 1.1 exaflops of performance, according to a lab spokesperson.

“Frontier’s overall performance of 1.1 exaflops translates to more than one quintillion floating-point operations per second, or flops, as measured by the High-Performance Linpack Benchmark test,” a spokesperson stated. “Each flop represents a possible calculation, such as addition, subtraction, multiplication or division.”

Rankings were announced at the International Supercomputing Conference 2022 in Hamburg, Germany. Officials said Frontier’s speeds were faster than any other supercomputer in the world, including ORNL’s Summit System.

In addition, a release noted that Frontier was the first to achieve the unprecedented level of computing performance known as the exascale, a threshold of a quintillion calculations per second.

“Frontier is ushering in a new era of exascale computing to solve the world’s biggest scientific challenges,” ORNL Director Thomas Zacharia said. “This milestone offers just a preview of Frontier’s unmatched capability as a tool for scientific discovery. It is the result of more than a decade of collaboration among the national laboratories, academia and private industry, including DOE’s Exascale Computing Project, which is deploying the applications, software technologies, hardware and integration necessary to ensure impact at the exascale.”

Frontier was also named to the top spot on the Green500 list, which reportedly rates energy use and efficiency by commercially available supercomputing systems. It was noted with 62.68 gigaflops performance per watt.

The supercomputer was built during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a lab spokesperson. More than 100 members of a public-private team were said to work day and night installing and testing “74 HPE Cray EX supercomputer cabinets, which include more than 9,400 AMD-powered nodes and 90 miles of networking cables.”

“When researchers gain access to the fully operational Frontier system later this year, it will mark the culmination of work that began over three years ago involving hundreds of talented people across the Department of Energy and our industry partners at HPE and AMD,” ORNL Associate Lab Director for computing and computational sciences Jeff Nichols said. “Scientists and engineers from around the world will put these extraordinary computing speeds to work to solve some of the most challenging questions of our era, and many will begin their exploration on Day One.”

According to The New York Times, the United States dominated the supercomputer field for decades, but China took over with a system called Sunway TaihuLight from 2016 to 2018. The report stated that Japan was also a large competition for the United States, with a system called Fagaku, which took the top spot displacing an IBM system at Oak Ridge in 2020.

However, Frontier has now given the No. 1 spot back to the United States.

“It is a proud moment for our nation,” said Thomas Zacharia, director of Oak Ridge. “It reminds us we can still go after something that is bigger than us.”

The Frontier supercomputer at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory earned the top ranking today as the world’s fastest. (Credit: Laddy Fields/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy)

