Witness recounts seeing boat capsize at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend

By Marina Silva
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol is investigating a boating incident with injuries at Lake of the Ozarks.

According to MSHP, it happened at the 3-mile marker of the Grand Glaize. The driver and a juvenile suffered moderate injuries. Another juvenile suffered minor injuries.

Chad Lucero was on the water at the time of the boat capsizing. He says it was shocking to see.

“They hit the water hard. That’s why I called 911. Because I was like, there was no way they are okay,” said Lucero.

According to Missouri State Water Patrol, the boat was traveling pretty fast. Lucero said he saw the boat just before it capsized.

“I would assume he got scared and let off the throttle or something. Something happened and bucked him out. They hit the water hard. That’s why I called 911. I was like, there was no way they are okay,” said Lucero.

Luckily, everyone is okay and escaped with minor to moderate injuries. Corporal Brian Geier said on weekends that are busy, it is best to slow down.

“With rough water, it is best to slow down a little bit. You don’t have to go as fast as your boat will go,” said Cpl. Geier.

No alcohol was involved in the incident.

