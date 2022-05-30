Sheriff: Marijuana found growing in front yard of Lyon Co. home

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - While responding to a complaint, the Lyon County sheriff said he found marijuana growing in the front yard of a home.

According to a release from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, they received a complaint of extortion and harassment around 10 a.m. on Friday, May 27.

When Sheriff Brent White arrived at a home on Red Rock Road where the woman accused in the complaint lived, he said he found marijuana plants being grown in the garden in the front yard of the home.

He said no one answered repeated knocks on the door. Officers then got a search warrant for the property.

According to the sheriff’s office, numerous small bags of marijuana, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, marijuana plants that were being cultivated and digital scales were found in the search.

They said the offender was identified as 53-year-old Kalvin L. Hunter of Eddyville. He was charged with cultivating marijuana (5 or more plants), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to the sheriff’s office, the initial complaint of extortion and harassment involving a female suspect remains under investigation.

