SEMO headed to NCAA Louisville Regional as #4 seed

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For the first time in program history, the Redhawks are headed to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

According to the team, they will be the #4 seed, along with #1 Louisville, #2 Oregon and #3 Michigan.

The Redhawks will face Louisville Friday. The game time hasn’t been announced.

SEMO is the reigning back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Champion.

This is the fifth time in program history they’re in the NCAA Tournament. The Redhawks also made the Field of 64 in 1998, 2002, 2016 and 2021.

