Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SEMO headed to NCAA Louisville Regional as #4 seed

The Redhawks will face Louisville Friday a the NCAA Tournament.
The Redhawks will face Louisville Friday a the NCAA Tournament.(SEMO Athletics)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For the first time in program history, the Redhawks are headed to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

According to the team, they will be the #4 seed, along with #1 Louisville, #2 Oregon and #3 Michigan.

The Redhawks will face Louisville Friday. The game time hasn’t been announced.

SEMO is the reigning back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Champion.

This is the fifth time in program history they’re in the NCAA Tournament. The Redhawks also made the Field of 64 in 1998, 2002, 2016 and 2021.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Farmington man died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon, May 29.
Farmington man dies in motorcycle crash
By the look and sound of it, a neighbor thinks the driver might not have even tapped the brakes...
Truck drives straight through family’s home in Illinois
Communities throughout the Heartland will be honoring those who died while serving in the U.S....
Memorial Day 2022 events in the Heartland
According to the parks department, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the...
Possible alligator sighting in pond at western Ky. park
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise

Latest News

Watch part 1 of Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 5/29.
Heartland Sports 10pm on 5/29 pt. 1
Watch part 2 of Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 5/29.
Heartland Sports 10pm on 5/29 pt. 2
Watch part 2 of Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. on 5/29.
Heartland Sports at 9pm on 5/29 pt. 2
Watch part 1 of Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. on 5/29.
Heartland Sports at 9pm on 5/29 pt. 1