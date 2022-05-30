Possible alligator sighting in pond at western Ky. park

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County Parks Department is alerting residents to a possible alligator spotting.

According to the department on Sunday, May 29, it received a report of a possible alligator in the pond at Mike Miller Park.

They said Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department responded, but were unable to confirm the sighting.

The parks department said the area will be patrolled frequently in the coming days.

They ask people to be aware of their surroundings if they plan to be near the park. If you see an alligator, they say call 911 and note the location of the sighting.

