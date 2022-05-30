Heartland Votes
Advertisement

People gather in Marion to remember 1982 tornado that killed 10 and injured many

A monument lies at the town square in Marion, IL to remember the lives lost and impacted by a...
A monument lies at the town square in Marion, IL to remember the lives lost and impacted by a tornado that struck the area in 1982.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - People gathered together on Saturday in the City of Marion to remember those that lost their lives and those that were injured during a tornado that hit the city 40 years ago.

An EF-4 tornado ripped through southern Illinois, carving a 17-mile path where it damaged and tore apart buildings along the way leaving many homeless.

10 people lost their lives during the event across Williamson County and 136 were left injured.

We talked with people at the ceremony who said it’s important to remember those affected from the storm.

“This time of year in particular, I can’t be anywhere in public where people don’t share their stories but I’m not sure that we always remember and speak the names of those that died out loud even though we have memorials up here on the tower square,” Marion Mayor Mike Absher said.

Absher said it’s great to see so many people come out and show support for the lives affected from this powerful storm.

“This event made our town stronger, even 40 years later and this is evidence of that,” Absher said. “People are getting together and remembering and sharing their stories and their loss and it makes me proud.”

According to the National Weather Service, a total of 161 homes and 47 businesses were destroyed in the City of Marion with an estimate damage ranging to nearly a 100 million dollars caused by the tornado.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
By the look and sound of it, a neighbor thinks the driver might not have even tapped the brakes...
Truck drives straight through family’s home in Illinois
Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial...
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
Crews from multiple agencies responded to a vacant trailer fire in East Cape Girardeau on...
Fire marshal investigating vacant trailer fire in East Cape Girardeau

Latest News

About 40 veterans played a round of golf on Sunday free of charge as a thank you from the...
Dalhousie honors vets by giving back
Officials with the Better Business Bureau say scammers often take advantage of recent grads who...
BBB warns graduates of scammers
The BBB warns of scams graduates should look out for.
BBB: Scams graduates should look out for
Civil War reenactments will be held at Fort D in Cape Girardeau over Memorial Day weekend.
Civil War reenactments held at Fort D over Memorial Day weekend