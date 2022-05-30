People gather in Marion to remember 1982 tornado that killed 10 and injured many

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - People gathered together on Saturday in the City of Marion to remember those that lost their lives and those that were injured during a tornado that hit the city 40 years ago.

An EF-4 tornado ripped through southern Illinois, carving a 17-mile path where it damaged and tore apart buildings along the way leaving many homeless.

10 people lost their lives during the event across Williamson County and 136 were left injured.

We talked with people at the ceremony who said it’s important to remember those affected from the storm.

“This time of year in particular, I can’t be anywhere in public where people don’t share their stories but I’m not sure that we always remember and speak the names of those that died out loud even though we have memorials up here on the tower square,” Marion Mayor Mike Absher said.

Absher said it’s great to see so many people come out and show support for the lives affected from this powerful storm.

“This event made our town stronger, even 40 years later and this is evidence of that,” Absher said. “People are getting together and remembering and sharing their stories and their loss and it makes me proud.”

According to the National Weather Service, a total of 161 homes and 47 businesses were destroyed in the City of Marion with an estimate damage ranging to nearly a 100 million dollars caused by the tornado.

