Park Hills man dies in motorcycle crash

A Park Hills, Mo. man died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday, May 29.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Park Hills man died in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning, May 29.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 26-year-old Joshua Tripp was driving a 2002 Honda VT600C eastbound on Route O, west of Hillsboro Road, around 3:05 a.m. when it traveled off the road and hit a road sign, ejecting the driver.

Tripp was pronounced dead at the scene by a deputy coroner.

