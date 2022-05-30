Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Organization releases balloons for victims in recent mass shootings

Positive Brotherhood along with community members release balloons for the victims in recent...
Positive Brotherhood along with community members release balloons for the victims in recent mass shootings.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - Members with the Positive Brotherhood and the community came together on Monday in Malden to show support for the victims in recent mass shootings.

They gathered at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park where they held a balloon release for the 19 kids and two adults killed in the Uvalde school shooting and the Buffalo supermarket shooting where 10 were shot.

Positive Brotherhood President Greg Killebrew says it’s important we remember the victims in these recent tragedies.

“It was 19 kids and two teachers, that’s a massacre ya know,’ Killebrew said. “It’s nothing that we want to just say, oh it’s just a shooting. It’s not just a shooting. These people killed kids man. Kids. Something that we deal with. Kids. And people always say can it happen around here? Yes, it can.”

Killebrew said it was a horrible thing that happened and wonders who is protecting our kids in the schools.

“For 19 kids and two teachers in one school, those kids didn’t have a chance with a gunman who is 18 years old. Who is able to walk into the school, go into a classroom and start shooting and killing a bunch of kids,” Killebrew said.

Lamarr Benford wanted to come out and show his support for the victims as well.

“I just think that gun violence is very prevalent in this country,” Benford said. “My cousin got murdered a month ago from gun violence. So, seeing those kids get shot made me want to come here.”

They also released balloons for the victims for any future shootings and for the hope that something can be done to help prevent them going forward.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Farmington man died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon, May 29.
Farmington man dies in motorcycle crash
By the look and sound of it, a neighbor thinks the driver might not have even tapped the brakes...
Truck drives straight through family’s home in Illinois
According to the parks department, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the...
Possible alligator sighting in pond at western Ky. park
Communities throughout the Heartland will be honoring those who died while serving in the U.S....
Memorial Day 2022 events in the Heartland
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise

Latest News

City of Carbondale held it's annual Memorial Day Service at Woodlawn Cemetery.
City of Carbondale celebrates Memorial Day at historic Woodlawn Cemetery
Many are paying their respects to American military service members who died in active service....
Community celebrity held at Woodlawn Cemetery
A Memorial Day program was held to remember and honor all military members who served and died...
Memorial Day in Cape Girardeau
Paducah Tilghman band teacher Chris Loe (left) is thankful to be alive following a stroke he...
Western Ky. band teacher recovers from stroke thanks to fast-thinking students