Memorial Day Forecast

The nice weather over the weekend will continue into Memorial Day. Sunny skies take place with slightly warmer temperatures back in the upper 80s by the afternoon. Southerly winds will be breezy at times gusting up to 25-30mph which can make lake water choppy at times. Clear skies with mild temperatures hold tonight in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will creep a bit higher tomorrow edging 90F. Dew points will also be higher making it feel slightly muggier by Tuesday and especially into Wednesday. Tuesday appears dry, but a frontal boundary will approach from the west bringing back storms in the forecast Wednesday into Thursday. The Heartland is outlined for a low level risk for a few strong to severe storms that we will watch.

After this system moves out, another wave of comfortable and dry weather looks to hold by the end of the week into the upcoming weekend.

-Lisa

