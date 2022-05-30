Man dies in motorcycle crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a motorcycle crash on Route O Sunday afternoon, May 29.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 72-year-old Bruce Dunlop, of St. Louis, was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson FLHR southbound on Route O, north of Missouri 32, around 12:05 p.m.

Troopers say he didn’t make a curve on the left, traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

Dunlop was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ste. Genevieve County EMS.

