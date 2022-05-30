Heartland Votes
Man and child hospitalized after boat capsizes at Lake of the Ozarks

2 kids on-board suffered injuries.
Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were...
Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were stolen from a garage, is asked to contact the sheriff's office.
By Shain Bergan
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KCTV) - Two young teenagers and a man were injured when their boat capsized Sunday evening at Lake of the Ozarks, with two of them ending up in the hospital.

A Missouri Highway Patrol crash report states the 2008 Cigarette Cabin Cruiser was traveling too fast for conditions, when it capsized and ejected everyone on-board at 6:17 p.m. at the 3.7 mile marker of Grand Glaize Arm. Osage Beach emergency crews responded and ended up transporting the boat’s driver---41-year-old Derrick Grigsby---and a 13-year-old girl to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

A 13-year-old boy on-board also suffered injuries, but those were minor and he was not hospitalized.

No other craft were involved in the crash. The two teenagers were both wearing safety devices, while the man was not, according to the crash report.

