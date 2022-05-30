Heartland Votes
Man beats cleaning lady with broomstick

Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for allegedly striking a woman repeatedly with a broken broomstick in his apartment.

According to the arrest affidavit, two residents at the apartment complex heard a woman yelling, “help me,” from another unit on May 24. The two men went to the unit and knocked on the door and said a man opened it while holding a woman by the shirt with his other hand. The woman ran out of the room and the men called the police, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police she cleans rooms for money at the apartment complex and Issah Abdallah asked her to clean his room. Once she entered the apartment, Abdallah closed the door. She then asked for money for cleaning the room and Abdallah became angry, grabbed a nearby broomstick and began hitting her in the arms and legs with it.

Police observed marks on the woman’s arms and legs consistent with her story. The woman also told police that during the attack, Abdallah told her that in his country, “we beat our women,” the affidavit states.

When interviewed by officers, Abdallah said the woman went inside his place and asked for money, so he hit her.

Abdallah was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

