Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Honoring veterans with coins, and their meaning

Honoring veterans with coins, and their meaning
Honoring veterans with coins, and their meaning(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many people will see coins at cemeteries on Memorial Day to pay their respects to fallen servicemen and women.

Al Wagner, a veteran from Springfield who served Navy from 1958 to 1964, said it’s a great tradition.

“These people did it to help this country grow and help this country prosper the way it should,” said Wagner.

Wagner said the tradition is a way to remember fallen heroes.

“All gave some, and some gave all, and we honor that,” said Wagner. “Those ones who gave it all, those that give their life for this country. They have a right to be honored and respected.”

Wagner said he had been involved with the Springfield Veterans of Foreign Wars Post since the 1960′s, and it is essential to hold onto traditions.

He said pennies mean you paid respects, nickels mean you attended boot camp with them, dimes are you served in the armed forces with them, and quarters mean you were with the soldier when they lost their life.

“It’s just a tradition that shows the family that someone still cares for the honor that they give to the country,” said Wagner.

Wagner said it started with Vietnam Veterans showing respect, but the tradition isn’t new.

“Oh, this tradition has gone back to ancient, back into ancient Greece,” said Wagner.

Wagner said veterans might put challenge coins on graves, coins with emblems from where they served. Wagner also noted at cemeteries, and these coins are picked up to help pay for the facilities, help with veteran’s funerals, or other funds. The veteran said a ‘thank you for your service’ goes a long way.

“A young lady asked me the other day, said, I really want to know what that means to you, and I said, it means a whole lot to me, because you’re showing respect to a person that served the country to give this country honor and respect,” said Wagner.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
By the look and sound of it, a neighbor thinks the driver might not have even tapped the brakes...
Truck drives straight through family’s home in Illinois
Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial...
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
Crews from multiple agencies responded to a vacant trailer fire in East Cape Girardeau on...
Fire marshal investigating vacant trailer fire in East Cape Girardeau

Latest News

While responding to a complaint, the Lyon County sheriff said he found marijuana growing in the...
Sheriff: Marijuana found growing in front yard of Lyon Co. home
Ten people lost their lives and 136 were injured across Williamson County during the event.
People gather in Marion, Ill. to remember 10 killed, those injured in 1982 tornado
Watch headlines from Heartland News at 9 on 5/29.
9pm headlines 5/29
Some locals enjoyed the weather by the lake today.
Locals enjoy weather by the lake
The Dalhousie Golf Club gave to Folds of Honor and PGA HOPE.
Cape Girardeau golf club gives to Folds of Honor, PGA HOPE