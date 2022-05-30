Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Highway Patrol: Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Sedalia police

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) --- A man has been killed after exchanging fire with a Sedalia, Mo., police officer, the Missouri Highway Patrol reports Sunday night.

The shooting happened Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.

US Highway 50 is closed between S. Quincy Avenue and S. Grand Avenue.

No officers were injured in the altercation.

There is no active threat, according to the highway patrol.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
By the look and sound of it, a neighbor thinks the driver might not have even tapped the brakes...
Truck drives straight through family’s home in Illinois
Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial...
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
Police say the driver involved in a single-car crash was arrested on accusations of kidnapping....
Police: Kidnapped woman causes car crash; suspect arrested

Latest News

Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Mo. gave to Folds of Honor and PGA HOPE.
Cape Girardeau golf club honors veterans
The Marshall Co. Parks Dept. reports a possible alligator sighting in a pond at Mike Miller Park.
Possible alligator sighting in pond at Marshall Co., Ky. park
Tornado victims from an EF4 in Marion, Ill. were remembered on the 40th anniversary Saturday,...
1982 tornado victims remembered in Marion, Ill.
Several people went to Crab Orchard Lake on Saturday to enjoy the weather.
Weekend fun at Crab Orchard Lake
According to the sheriff’s office, a large boat had just refueled at the marina and had about...
Crews respond to boat fire at Kuttawa Harbor