Highway Patrol: Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Sedalia police

SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) --- A man has been killed after exchanging fire with a Sedalia, Mo., police officer, the Missouri Highway Patrol reports Sunday night.

The shooting happened Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.

US Highway 50 is closed between S. Quincy Avenue and S. Grand Avenue.

Shooting Investigation



The Sedalia Police Dept has requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug & Crime Control to investigate a shooting which occurred at approx. 6:30 p.m. this evening, May 29, 2022



A male suspect has been pronounced deceased… — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) May 30, 2022

No officers were injured in the altercation.

There is no active threat, according to the highway patrol.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.