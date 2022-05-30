Highway Patrol: Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Sedalia police
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) --- A man has been killed after exchanging fire with a Sedalia, Mo., police officer, the Missouri Highway Patrol reports Sunday night.
The shooting happened Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.
US Highway 50 is closed between S. Quincy Avenue and S. Grand Avenue.
No officers were injured in the altercation.
There is no active threat, according to the highway patrol.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
