Farmington man dies in motorcycle crash

A Farmington man died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon, May 29.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Farmington man died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon, May 29.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Corey McCoy was driving a 2006 Victory motorcycle southbound on Highway N, 5 miles northwest of Ironton, around 3:10 p.m. when it traveled off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, but died from his injuries.

