Farmington man dies in motorcycle crash

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Farmington man died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon, May 29.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Corey McCoy was driving a 2006 Victory motorcycle southbound on Highway N, 5 miles northwest of Ironton, around 3:10 p.m. when it traveled off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, but died from his injuries.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.