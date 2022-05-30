Dalhousie honors vets by giving back

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dalhousie Golf Club is giving back to those who gave everything.

People joined together at the golf course on Sunday where they wanted to give to the Folds of Honor, the PGA HOPE (Help Our Patriots Everywhere), plus to thank all service members of the military.

Folds of Honor is a mission to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

We talked to a woman who is a recipient of the Folds of Honor program. She is just thankful for all the support.

“Very thankful for the local support that we received from the community,” Shanna Matthews said. “My children have benefitted from this effort. With 5 kids and being totally disabled from combat, I can’t say thank you enough.”

We talked with other people there at the event who say it’s important we remember and help those who gave so much for our country.

“They’re what freedom is about,” Jack Connell said. “We can sleep and we can get up and really know that the great United States is because of what they’ve done in the past, what they’re doing now and what they’re going to do in the future.”

“There’s so many things that they’ve sacrificed when they went into combat and did what they did,” David Cantrell said. “I think it’s important to give back and show our gratitude and we continue to do that.”

Veterans were also able to play the course free of charge today.

