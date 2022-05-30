Crews respond to boat fire at Kuttawa Harbor

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a boat fire at Kuttawa Harbor on Sunday, May 29.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the scene around 11:55 a.m., along with the Kuttawa Fire Department, Lyon County EMS and Lyon County Search and Rescue.

According to the sheriff’s office, a large boat had just refueled at the marina and had about 300 gallons of fuel on board when it caught fire.

They said when they arrived, they found the marina crews had removed the boat from the fueling dock and towed it to the breaker wall away from the marina.

Sheriff’s office personnel and other first responders kept bystanders back as fire crews worked to extinguish the fire and assess the damage.

No injuries were reported and the crew at Kuttawa Harbor was credited with acting quickly enough to keep the fire away from other boats and vessels.

The investigation into the fire will continue by the Kuttawa Fire Department and KDFWR officers.

