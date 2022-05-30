City of Carbondale celebrates Memorial Day at historic Woodlawn Cemetery

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Many are paying their respects to those past and present in our countries military on this Memorial Day.

Today in Carbondale, their annual Memorial Day service took place at the Woodlawn Cemetery.

The Woodlawn Cemetery is the site for the first memorial service in Illinois which took place on April 29, 1866.

“It means to me that there’s a lot of things that has happened in the past that we don’t necessarily remember because it’s so long ago, but it’s because of those things that we are here today,” said Tamiko Mueller, Lieutenant Colonel of the U.S. Army.

Mueller served as the city of Carbondale’s speaker during their Memorial Day service.

“With the day off, That people think it’s just an extended weekend or holiday, but it’s the work, the effort, the lives, the sacrifices that those who fought, our service men and women in the military that has given us these freedoms to have a day off,” said Mueller.

As “Taps” played, many stood in remembrance of what today really means.

“To have these ceremonies like that, keep the memory alive for the veterans.

For a lot of us have paid the price and everything,” said Calvin Scott, a Vietnam Veteran.

Scott also played taps during today’s service in Carbondale.

He says having this year ceremony after the last few years cancelled due to COVID-19 feels right to honor all the older veterans.

“It means a lot because of the older veterans you know world war 2 and Korean veterans they’re dying out,” said Scott.

Another Vietnam veteran, James Selph Jr., was in the crowd at Monday’s event.

He says Memorial Day is another chance for him to bring back some memories of when he served.

“A sadness in a way. I love it because it’s giving an honor to each of us like Calvin said, each and everyone that has taken their time to go in the military,” said Selph Jr.

Selph Jr. also received a bronze star for his heroic actions when he served.

“A mortar round hit our POL lot. And few gas few JP4 ignited and several of my troops got caught up in the flame. And I used a water squeezer to hose them down and get them for danger,” said Selph Jr.

And today around the country, many are paying their respects to those who served for our country.

“We have to ensure that their legacies stays alive and continue to build the legacy for our great country,” said Mueller

