Body found in Meramec River near Arnold

ARNOLD (KMOV) - A body was found in the Meramec River near Arnold, Mo. Monday afternoon, authorities tell News 4.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found around 4:00 p.m. in an unincorporated area just west of Arnold, near where Cecos Lane comes to a dead end. The body does not have any obvious injuries. A cause of death has not been determined.

The body was found a couple of hours after a 19-year-old man was pulled from the same river at Castlewood State Park. Police say he slipped and fell into the water. He later died at a hospital.

