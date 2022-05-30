Another very warm day for us tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We saw a warm and sunny Memorial Day with many areas reaching the upper 80s this afternoon. We will continue to see very warm temperatures this evening as readings slowly fall through the 70s late. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and very warm to hot. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with the heat index reaching the lower to middle 90s.

A cold front will move towards the Heartland on Wednesday. This will bring an increase of clouds and scattered showers and storms. A few of the storms could be strong late Wednesday with hail and gusty winds the main threats.

