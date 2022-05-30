Heartland Votes
2 airlifted, 1 taken by ambulance to hospitals after Calloway Co. crash

When they arrived on scene, Calloway County deputies found at least three people injured and...
When they arrived on scene, Calloway County deputies found at least three people injured and two entrapments in the SUV, as well as an active fuel leak.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office/Facebook page)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were airlifted and one other was taken by ambulance to hospitals following a crash involving a semi and an SUV.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, they received multiple reports of a crash at the intersection of Hammond Road and Highway 80 West around 12:31 p.m. on Sunday, May 29.

When they arrived on scene, they found at least three people injured and two entrapments in the SUV, as well as an active fuel leak.

Deputies say the semi driver was going northbound on Hammond Road, crossing over Highway 80, and didn’t see the SUV that was going eastbound on 80. The two vehicles hit each other at the intersection.

One victim was removed from the SUV by non-mechanical means and one with mechanical means.

According to deputies, two people from the SUV were airlifted to out-of-county hospitals for multiple injuries. The third person from the SUV was taken by ambulance to area hospital with multiple injuries.

They said the driver of the semi was taken by a privately owned vehicle to an area hospital for possible injuries.

