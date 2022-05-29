Louisville couple accused of robbery with BB gun; woman charged with assaulting EMS worker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have been arrested by Louisville police after allegedly robbing a business with a BB gun on Saturday evening.

According to an arrest report, LMPD was called for reports of a robbery at the Rainbow clothing store at 5332 South 3rd Street around 5 p.m.

Police were told by employees a man and a woman were inside the store stealing items, with the man carrying a weapon.

The male suspect, 30-year-old Jonathan St. Clair, was locked out of the store by an employee, according to an arrest report. Police were then called to state the female suspect, 35-year-old Courtney Klimko, was still inside the store shoplifting.

Klimko was accused of taking more than $200 of items and sneaking it past checkout to avoid paying.

The arrest report states Klimko was approached by an employee to stop her when she punched the employee in the face.

Employees told officers St. Clair began to tap on the store glass from the outside with a handgun, and as the employee backed away, Klimko ran outside the building.

As police arrived on scene, St. Clair fled on foot, the report states.

Klimko was found by officers inside the back seat of an SUV, where she told officers she had syringes inside the vehicle.

The arrest report states officers found syringes inside the vehicle, as well as baggies with suspected heroin and methamphetamine.

Klimko was loaded onto an ambulance, where police said she “became combative” and kicked an EMS worker in the head. The report states Klimko also spat into the face of a second EMS worker.

Officers later found St. Clair walking behind the store, where officers said he told a similar story to what employees had reported, other than mentioning he used his cellphone to tap on the glass.

According to the report, St. Clair eventually told officers that the gun had been thrown away inside a nearby trash can. Officers found the gun, which was discovered to be a BB gun.

St. Clair was charged with one count of robbery and one count of wanton endangerment. Klimko was charged with robbery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault of an EMS worker.

Both have been booked in Metro Corrections and will appear in court on May 30.

