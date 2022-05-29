First Alert: Sunny, warm and dry today

Heartland Votes
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT
(KFVS) - Warm, dry conditions are in store for the next few days.

Brian Alworth says we will have warm and mainly clear conditions except for a strong, southerly breeze creating choppy conditions on lakes and rivers.

You’ll also need to watch out for sunburn due to the full, late May sun.

Highs today will be in the mid-80s, with upper 80s to nearly 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

Models continue to get a bit faster and wetter with our mid-week weather change.

A weak cold front will drag in from the northwest on Wednesday, bringing an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms from late Wednesday into early Thursday.

We’ll be monitoring for the threat of a few strong storms, but this does not currently look like a major severe threat.

Behind this system, temps and humidity levels will be a bit lower again for next weekend.

