Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Sunny, warm and breezy....plus.....thunderstorm threat mid-week....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warm, dry conditions are in store for the next few days as an upper-level ridge develops over the eastern U.S.   Our area will be on the western side of this ridge, with southerly winds and warm but mainly clear conditions.  The only possible issues will be a strong southerly breeze creating choppy conditions on lakes and rivers,  as well as a significant sunburn threat due to full late May sun.  Highs today will be in the mid 80s, with upper 80s to near 90° Monday and Tuesday.

Models continue to get a bit faster and wetter with our mid-week weather change.  A weak cold front will drag in from the northwest on Wednesday…..bringing an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms from late Wednesday into early Thursday.   Will have to monitor for the threat of a few strong storms,  but this does not currently look like a major severe threat.  Behind this system,  temps and humidity levels will be a bit lower again for next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
Crews from multiple agencies responded to a vacant trailer fire in East Cape Girardeau on...
Fire marshal investigating vacant trailer fire in East Cape Girardeau
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say
Police said they recovered a large amount of stolen catalytic converters at a storage unit in...
Cops find 1,200 stolen catalytic converters in storage unit as thefts soar

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 10 p.m. on 5/28.
First Alert 10pm forecast 5/28
Your First Alert forecast at 9 p.m. on 5/28.
First Alert 9pm forecast 5/28
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 5/28/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 5/28/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook