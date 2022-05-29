First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Warm, dry conditions are in store for the next few days as an upper-level ridge develops over the eastern U.S. Our area will be on the western side of this ridge, with southerly winds and warm but mainly clear conditions. The only possible issues will be a strong southerly breeze creating choppy conditions on lakes and rivers, as well as a significant sunburn threat due to full late May sun. Highs today will be in the mid 80s, with upper 80s to near 90° Monday and Tuesday.

Models continue to get a bit faster and wetter with our mid-week weather change. A weak cold front will drag in from the northwest on Wednesday…..bringing an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms from late Wednesday into early Thursday. Will have to monitor for the threat of a few strong storms, but this does not currently look like a major severe threat. Behind this system, temps and humidity levels will be a bit lower again for next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.