First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A warm upper-level high pressure system over the eastern U.S. will keep our weather dry, warm and breezy for the next couple of days. Our gradual warming trend looks to continue tomorrow (Memorial Day) and Tuesday, with afternoon highs getting closer to 90° and overnight lows sneaking back toward 70°. Dew points will be creeping up through the 60s but look to stay below 70, so the humidity will not be excessive. Strong southerly breezes will continue, however, and will make for choppy boating on areas lakes.

Our next active period continues to be from Wednesday into Thursday as a weak cold front sags through the area. Scattered showers and storms continue to look more likely Wednesday into Wednesday night, tapering off as cooler air filters in on Thursday. The severe storm threat does not look too worrisome right now, but of course something to watch. Behind this system it looks like we’ll have slightly cooler and less humid conditions again for Friday into next weekend

