Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Warm and breezy for Memorial Day.....plus.....showers and storms by mid-week?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A warm upper-level high pressure system over the eastern U.S. will keep our weather dry, warm and breezy for the next couple of days.  Our gradual warming trend looks to continue tomorrow (Memorial Day) and Tuesday,  with afternoon highs getting closer to 90° and overnight lows sneaking back toward 70°.    Dew points will be creeping up through the 60s but look to stay below 70,  so the humidity will not be excessive.  Strong southerly breezes will continue, however, and will make for choppy boating on areas lakes.

Our next active period continues to be from Wednesday into Thursday as a weak cold front sags through the area. Scattered showers and storms continue to look more likely Wednesday into Wednesday night, tapering off as cooler air filters in on Thursday. The severe storm threat does not look too worrisome right now, but of course something to watch. Behind this system it looks like we’ll have slightly cooler and less humid conditions again for Friday into next weekend

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial...
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
Crews from multiple agencies responded to a vacant trailer fire in East Cape Girardeau on...
Fire marshal investigating vacant trailer fire in East Cape Girardeau
Police said they recovered a large amount of stolen catalytic converters at a storage unit in...
Cops find 1,200 stolen catalytic converters in storage unit as thefts soar

Latest News

Your First Alert morning forecast 5/29.
First Alert morning forecast 5/29
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
Your First Alert forecast at 10 p.m. on 5/28.
First Alert 10pm forecast 5/28
Your First Alert forecast at 9 p.m. on 5/28.
First Alert 9pm forecast 5/28