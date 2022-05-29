Heartland Votes
BBB warns graduates of scammers

The BBB warns of scams graduates should look out for.
By Noelle Williams
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Graduating can be a proud moment but also a huge change.

Officials with the Better Business Bureau say scammers often take advantage of recent grads who are adjusting to a new life.

“One of the most common scam or ways that scammers target college graduates is with fake loan forgiveness opportunities,” Whitney Quick said. “So, this could come in an unsolicited email, phone call text message basically stating that you qualify for lower payments through debt forgiveness program.”

She said another way scammers reach out to victims is through unsolicited messages about unpaid tuition.

According to the BBB, some con artists are contacting graduates or the parents of graduates claiming that their tuition was left unpaid, and if it isn’t paid immediately, the graduate’s degree will be revoked.

“They may ask that you send money via wire transfer, or prepaid debit card so that should be a red flag right there.”

Quicks emphasized the importance of doing research if you receive scam messages like these.

“If you are considering a job with the company that you’re not familiar with, make sure you were doing your research and make sure that you go through the complete process.”

