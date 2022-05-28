Mound City National Cemetery holds Memorial Day program

MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Mound City National Cemetery held their Memorial Day Program on Saturday to remember and honor all military members who served or are currently serving our nation.

Nearly a hundred of visitors came out to the program where they had the placement of wreaths, flag lowering, 21-gun salute, TAPS and more.

Guest speaker of the event is Thomas Hovatter who was an Annapolis graduate and a Marine Corps veteran.

Hovatter shared a few thoughts with the visitors about remembering the fallen and their family members for Memorial Day.

“The tremendous sacrifice that every one of these people made for our country, and even the families behind them also sacrificed to make sure that they were cared for, taken care of while they were in the service, and a lot of times people forget that there’s always a support system behind every one of these headstones.”

We spoke to people there at the ceremony about what Memorial Day means to them.

“Memorial Day is a day where I could just really give thanks and be appreciative of all the veterans that put their lives down for this country,” RayLynn Liggett said.

“Give the people who have died for us, just to tell them how much we appreciate them what they’ve done for us all,” Jessica Edwards said.

Days before the event, cemetery personnel and volunteers placed flags out at every grave in the cemetery.

A picnic was also held at the commission’s museum in Mound City after the ceremony.

