March to the River held in Cape Girardeau honors military

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People walked the streets in Cape Girardeau Saturday morning to show respect for those in our military, veterans, first responders and their families.

It’s called the March to the River.

It honors the sacrifices of our nation’s fallen heroes.

People marched from Cape Girardeau County Park through the streets of Cape Girardeau and to the Mississippi River where they had prayer, food, drinks and fellowship.

This event was sponsored by the VFW Post 3838, SEMO Vets, Marine Corps League 1081 and many more.

