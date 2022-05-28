Hundreds come out to Fort D for Memorial Day weekend event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fort D reenactors in Cape Girardeau are opening the doors to the public this weekend to the stone building, otherwise known as the blockhouse.

Hundreds came out on Saturday to learn about the history of the land as local reenactors honor the U.S. soldiers who died in the military service.

Fort D was manned over the course of the Civil War by hundreds of soldiers from Cape Girardeau and across the Midwest.

We talked with people there who said it’s important to understand what went on here and pass it along to others in the area.

“This is prime local history,” Bill Eddleman said. “The fact that there were four Civil War forts in Cape Girardeau. Too many people don’t know a whole lot about that time period in Cape. And so, we like to educate people.”

Carol Dean and other scout leaders brought out some kids in Troop 4 to Fort D. She said it’s important they know what history lies in their own area here.

“I think that it gives you an appreciation for what the people before you have done, how they lived, what they were doing, and different things that they talked about like when they shot off the cannons and they talked about caissons,” Dean said.

Fort D will continue its reenactment throughout Memorial Day weekend from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

