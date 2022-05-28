First Alert: Sunny, warm today

(KFVS) - A foggy, cool morning will give way to a dry and warmer day.

Brian Alworth says highs will be near 80, but dew points remain in check, so not too humid.

Sunday will be a bit warmer and breezier, with highs in the mid-80s. By Monday we’ll have lows in the mid-60s and highs of about 85 to 90, along with higher humidity levels.

Our next chance of rain and thunderstorms looks to be toward the middle of next week.

Models differ slightly on timing, but it looks like we’ll have a weak cold front move through around Thursday.

After a hot and humid Tuesday, a few isolated storms may be possible by Wednesday evening, with a better chance of showers and storms Wednesday night or Thursday.

Slightly cooler and less humid conditions should follow this system for Friday into the first weekend of June.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.