Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Sunny, warm today

Your First Alert morning forecast on 5/28.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A foggy, cool morning will give way to a dry and warmer day.

Brian Alworth says highs will be near 80, but dew points remain in check, so not too humid.

Sunday will be a bit warmer and breezier, with highs in the mid-80s. By Monday we’ll have lows in the mid-60s and highs of about 85 to 90, along with higher humidity levels.

Our next chance of rain and thunderstorms looks to be toward the middle of next week.

Models differ slightly on timing, but it looks like we’ll have a weak cold front move through around Thursday.

After a hot and humid Tuesday, a few isolated storms may be possible by Wednesday evening, with a better chance of showers and storms Wednesday night or Thursday.

Slightly cooler and less humid conditions should follow this system for Friday into the first weekend of June.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
Scott F. Burow
Longtime Missouri juvenile officer accused of child sex trafficking
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
Stone County sheriff’s investigators announced Thursday they have arrested a suspect in last...
Arrest made in quadruple homicides
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive just in time for your Holiday weekend
A double rainbow spotted in Poplar Bluff, Mo. on Thursday, May 27.
First Alert: Sunshine, warmer temperatures for Memorial Day weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast