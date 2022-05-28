Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Warming up and drying out.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a cooler workweek, we are going to be drying out and warming up just in time for the holiday weekend,  as an upper-level high pressure area builds over the eastern U.S.     Patchy fog and cool temps during the early morning will give way to a dry and warmer day.  Some lingering morning clouds should eventually give way to mostly sunny skies by afternoon and evening, even in eastern counties.  Highs will be near 80,  but dew points remain in check so not too humid.   Sunday will be a bit warmer and breezier, with highs in the mid 80s….and by Monday we’ll have lows in the mid 60s and highs of about 85 to 90,  along with higher humidity levels.

Our next chance of rain and thunderstorms looks to be toward the middle of next week.  Models differ slightly on timing,  but it looks like we’ll have a weak cold front move through about Thursday.  After a hot and humid Tuesday,  a few isolated storms may be possible by Wednesday evening…with a better chance of showers and storms Wednesday night or Thursday.   Slightly cooler and less humid conditions should follow this system for Friday into the first weekend of June.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott F. Burow
Longtime Missouri juvenile officer accused of child sex trafficking
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Stone County sheriff’s investigators announced Thursday they have arrested a suspect in last...
Arrest made in quadruple homicides

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 5/27
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 5/27
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 5/27
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 5/27
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive just in time for your Holiday weekend
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 5/27
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 5/27