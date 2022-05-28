First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

We will continue warming up over the next few days as an upper-level ridge develops just to our east. Highs Sunday will be mainly in the mid 80s, with upper 80s to near 90° likely by Monday and Tuesday afternoons. Dew points will slowly rise as well, but humidity levels look to stay moderate with dew points in the 60s. One potential issue especially for boater: the next few days will be a bit breezy at times with south winds at about 10 to 20 mph and a bit gusty from late morning through late afternoon.

The mid-week period looks more active as the pattern shifts again and a weak front drags across the region. Latest indications show a chance of showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. At this point the severe threat looks relatively low, but a few strong storms may be possible. Behind this system, light north winds will bring slightly cooler and less humid conditions again by the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.