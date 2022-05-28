Crews respond to fire in East Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Smoke can be seen in the distance as crews arrive on scene to a fire in East Cape Girardeau.

Crews with McClure East Cape Fire Protection District and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department were seen attempting to extinguish the flames.

Wolf Lake Fire Department was also on scene, bringing a water truck to help other agencies.

As of now, it is believed that the fire is eating at a group of abandoned, vacant trailers from the flood.

