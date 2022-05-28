Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Crews respond to fire in East Cape Girardeau

Crews from multiple agencies are on scene trying to extinguish the fire.
Crews from multiple agencies are on scene trying to extinguish the fire.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Smoke can be seen in the distance as crews arrive on scene to a fire in East Cape Girardeau.

Crews with McClure East Cape Fire Protection District and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department were seen attempting to extinguish the flames.

Wolf Lake Fire Department was also on scene, bringing a water truck to help other agencies.

As of now, it is believed that the fire is eating at a group of abandoned, vacant trailers from the flood.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Scott F. Burow
Longtime Missouri juvenile officer accused of child sex trafficking
Farmers in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. are celebrating the rare birth of quintuplet lambs.
Cape Girardeau Co. farm celebrates birth of quintuplet lambs
Scotty Skaggs (left) and Cynthia Lawler (right) were both charged in the case.
Man, woman arrested in western Ky. on drug, sex offender registry violations

Latest News

Florida Highway Patrol troopers warn drivers to be on high alert while traveling Memorial Day...
Southeast Missouri sees increase in car break-ins
Authorities in southeast Missouri are investigating after a string of car break-ins in Scott...
Southeast Missouri authorities investigate string of car break-ins
Rent One Ballpark in Marion, Ill. will host a concert tonight.
Concert to be held at Rent One Ballpark in Marion, Ill.
An El Dorado, Ill. teen was killed in a traffic crash on Route 13.
Illinois teen killed in crash