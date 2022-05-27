Heartland Votes
Sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive just in time for your Holiday weekend

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The clouds will finally push east of the Heartland as we move through the overnight hours. This will allow for some chilly temperatures by daybreak on Saturday. Lows will drop into the lower to mid 50s, with a couple upper 40s possible. We will likely see some patchy dense fog early, but then the sunshine will take over by the late morning hours. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Breezy conditions expected on Sunday and Monday, but it will also be warmer. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will hit the mid 80s on Sunday and upper 80s on Monday. The summer-like weather continues as we push into the middle of next week, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will return by Wednesday into Thursday.

