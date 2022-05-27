Southeast Missouri sees increase in car break-ins

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dexter Police Department and surrounding agencies are looking for two men officials say are responsible for a series of car break-ins in southeast Missouri.

“We have reports from Malden, Bernie, as well as us, Poplar Bluff, Piedmont, all of the similar situation,” Dexter Police Department Detective John Moore said.

Moore said he received images from Piedmont PD of two men trying to use stolen credit cards at a store in Piedmont, Mo.

“They are breaking windows out of vehicles and taking typically women’s purses and taking their debit or credit card,” Moore said.

Folks who live in Dexter and nearby towns said the news made them upset.

“I had my home broken into and it’s an awful feeling to have anybody steal your stuff. There’s no closure, it just leaves an empty feeling. I can imagine,” Terry Greer, one man said.

“This is a little town, that stuff goes on in the big city not down here. These people down here, we help each other. They are not supposed to be stealing, all you have to do is come ask and we’ll give the shirt off our back for them,” Teresa Bright, one woman said.

While Detective Moore works with surrounding agencies to stop those responsible, he is also offering bit of advice.

“If you have a purse or something visible in your trunk you should try to hide it because if they see your purse they are going break in and get your purse,” Moore said.

