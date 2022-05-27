Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southeast Missouri sees increase in car break-ins

Authorities in southeast Missouri are investigating after a string of car break-ins in Scott County, Mo.
By Noelle Williams
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dexter Police Department and surrounding agencies are looking for two men officials say are responsible for a series of car break-ins in southeast Missouri.

“We have reports from Malden, Bernie, as well as us, Poplar Bluff, Piedmont, all of the similar situation,” Dexter Police Department Detective John Moore said.

Moore said he received images from Piedmont PD of two men trying to use stolen credit cards at a store in Piedmont, Mo.

“They are breaking windows out of vehicles and taking typically women’s purses and taking their debit or credit card,” Moore said.

Folks who live in Dexter and nearby towns said the news made them upset.

“I had my home broken into and it’s an awful feeling to have anybody steal your stuff. There’s no closure, it just leaves an empty feeling. I can imagine,” Terry Greer, one man said.

“This is a little town, that stuff goes on in the big city not down here. These people down here, we help each other. They are not supposed to be stealing, all you have to do is come ask and we’ll give the shirt off our back for them,” Teresa Bright, one woman said.

While Detective Moore works with surrounding agencies to stop those responsible, he is also offering bit of advice.

“If you have a purse or something visible in your trunk you should try to hide it because if they see your purse they are going break in and get your purse,” Moore said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Scott F. Burow
Longtime Missouri juvenile officer accused of child sex trafficking
Farmers in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. are celebrating the rare birth of quintuplet lambs.
Cape Girardeau Co. farm celebrates birth of quintuplet lambs
Scotty Skaggs (left) and Cynthia Lawler (right) were both charged in the case.
Man, woman arrested in western Ky. on drug, sex offender registry violations

Latest News

Crews from multiple agencies are on scene trying to extinguish the fire.
Crews respond to fire in East Cape Girardeau
Authorities in southeast Missouri are investigating after a string of car break-ins in Scott...
Southeast Missouri authorities investigate string of car break-ins
Rent One Ballpark in Marion, Ill. will host a concert tonight.
Concert to be held at Rent One Ballpark in Marion, Ill.
An El Dorado, Ill. teen was killed in a traffic crash on Route 13.
Illinois teen killed in crash