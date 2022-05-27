Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Some BJC patient information may have been compromised, hospital system says

A banner honoring healthcare professionals and essential employees fighting against the...
A banner honoring healthcare professionals and essential employees fighting against the coronavirus hangs on the side of Barnes-Jewish Hospital Friday, May 8, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Information of some BJC patients may have been accessed by someone who was unauthorized to do so, the hospital system announced Friday.

BJC says it is sending letters to affected patients. The hospital system says the email accounts of a small number of doctors and residents were accessed by someone who was unauthorized to do so. The emails might contain names, birthdays, medical record numbers, diagnoses, health insurance information and/or Social Security numbers.

BJC says there is currently no evidence that patient information has been misused, but the hospital system will offer free credit monitoring and identity protection for those whose driver’s license numbers or Social Security number were in the affected emails. Anyone with questions can call 1-855-503-2944 from Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

More information on the unauthorized access can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Scotty Skaggs (left) and Cynthia Lawler (right) were both charged in the case.
Man, woman arrested in western Ky. on drug, sex offender registry violations
Farmers in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. are celebrating the rare birth of quintuplet lambs.
Cape Girardeau Co. farm celebrates birth of quintuplet lambs
Dolores "Dolo" Boschert
Friends remember St. Charles paramedic killed after collapsing under barbell in gym

Latest News

Jared Wade Hinman, Sr., 39, was found guilty on Thursday, May 26 of two counts of predatory...
Jury finds man guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child
COVID-19 community levels in Illinois as of Friday, May 27.
CDC reports 15 Ill. counties now rated at high community level for COVID-19
Poplar Bluff Veterans Perry James, Sr. (from left), Mary Bader and Charles Webb will compete in...
3 southeast Mo. veterans to compete in National Golden Age Games
According to Illinois State Police, for unknown reasons, the driver of the Chevrolet S-10...
Eldorado teen dies, 2 other teens injured in head-on crash on Rte. 13
Brandon Hahs with The Courtyard Cape Girardeau Downtown (left), Dr. Melissa Stickel, executive...
Muddy River Marathon presents $20K check to Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri