Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Senator Josh Hawley: “We have got to increase the sentences for people who commit violent crimes.”

Senator Josh Hawley discusses the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, TX.
By Jackie Garrity
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In the wake of Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde, TX, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are voicing their opinions on what needs to happen to curb gun violence in America.

Thursday we spoke with Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) who said a zero tolerance to violent crime is the way forward.

“As a lawmaker, I would say this, that I think the time has come to send a clear message that we’re not going to tolerate this kind of violence in our country any longer,” said Senator Hawley. “I think one of the ways we can address that is we have got to increase the sentences for people who commit violent crimes, and especially for those who commit violent crimes with firearms.”

Senator Hawley also said fully funding law enforcement and providing more resources to officers would help curb gun violence.

“This is the soft on crime policy that has been tried in cities across the country,” said Senator Hawley. “Unfortunately, it’s been tried at the federal level, it is not working. It is making people less safe.”

As more people are calling for tighter gun restrictions in the U.S., many are pointing to other countries around the world who are not facing the same number of mass shootings.

“Well, I don’t know the answer that in terms of the comparison with each individual nation,” said Senator Hawley. “I’d have to look at what their various policies and laws are.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Scotty Skaggs (left) and Cynthia Lawler (right) were both charged in the case.
Man, woman arrested in western Ky. on drug, sex offender registry violations
Farmers in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. are celebrating the rare birth of quintuplet lambs.
Cape Girardeau Co. farm celebrates birth of quintuplet lambs
Dolores "Dolo" Boschert
Friends remember St. Charles paramedic killed after collapsing under barbell in gym

Latest News

Jared Wade Hinman, Sr., 39, was found guilty on Thursday, May 26 of two counts of predatory...
Jury finds man guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child
COVID-19 community levels in Illinois as of Friday, May 27.
CDC reports 15 Ill. counties now rated at high community level for COVID-19
Poplar Bluff Veterans Perry James, Sr. (from left), Mary Bader and Charles Webb will compete in...
3 southeast Mo. veterans to compete in National Golden Age Games
According to Illinois State Police, for unknown reasons, the driver of the Chevrolet S-10...
Eldorado teen dies, 2 other teens injured in head-on crash on Rte. 13
Brandon Hahs with The Courtyard Cape Girardeau Downtown (left), Dr. Melissa Stickel, executive...
Muddy River Marathon presents $20K check to Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri